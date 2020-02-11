Police believe string of smoke shop burglaries are connected

Lincoln Police are investigating yet another smoke shop burglary in Lincoln.

Late Monday night, suspects used a baseball bat to break the front window of Cloud 9 Smoke Shop near 50th and Old Cheney.

Police said there is extensive damage throughout the store and multiple items were stolen.

Police believe the most recent burglary is connected to two others in Lincoln.

Early Monday morning, suspects broke into "The Joint" near Cotner Boulevard and R Street.

Police said five suspects broke through the front glass door and stole from the store.

Investigators believe the string of burglaries began with a burglary on February 6 at D & K Smoke Shop near 48th Street and Huntington Avenue.

If you have any information, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.