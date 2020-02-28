Police captains at lunch chase down shoplifting suspect

Two Lincoln Police captains who were eating lunch near 11th and Cornhusker on Thursday ended up arresting a shoplifting suspect after they saw a girl being chased by a man.

LPD said around 11:30 a.m., the two captains were eating lunch when they saw the female running from the male.

One of the captains chased down the 15-year-old female and learned that she had stolen items from Schmicks Market nearby. The juvenile also reportedly punched a clerk when she was trying to steal two bottles of soda, five bottles of acetaminophen and a bottle of whiskey.

She was taken to the Youth Assessment Center for breaking her probation, new charges of shoplifting, assault and failure to comply.