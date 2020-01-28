Police deploy taser in overnight incident in east Lincoln

Lincoln Police said a man is in custody and a woman is being treated for injuries from an assault overnight.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday near 84th and Navajo Trail in east Lincoln.

Police said a vehicle pulled up during a separate traffic stop and a 19-year-old woman got out of the vehicle.

She got into the officer's cruiser and told him that she was assaulted.

At that time, police said 21-year-old Sokito Taylor took off before returning minutes later. Officers said he approached them in a threatening manner. He was tased and taken into custody.

Tyalor and the woman were both taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

