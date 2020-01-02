Police find $4.5M in marijuana after moving truck pulled over for speeding

Council Bluffs Police uncovered approximately 1,500 pounds of suspected marijuana Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop.

An officer conducted the stop after observing a yellow Penske box truck speeding eastbound on Interstate-80. After issuing a citation, a police dog alerted the officer of 61 cardboard boxes filled with the suspected drug, according to a release. The street value is estimated at $4.5 million.

The driver, Dmitry Borisov of Los Angeles, Calif. was booked on charges of Possession with Intention to Deliver- Marijuana, Prohibited Acts, Tax Stamp Violation, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.