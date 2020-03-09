Police find meth, stolen gun during traffic stop

Lincoln Police found a stolen firearm and 25.5 grams of meth during a traffic stop on Friday.

LPD said on Friday around 7 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle near 37th and O Street and obtained a probable cause for a search.

A .22 caliber handgun was found in the vehicle, and officers learned the gun had been reported stolen from a vehicle on February 3.

25.5 grams of meth was also found in the car.

Michael Boston, 36, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen firearm.

Two other passengers were also in the car. One was ticketed for possession of marijuana and the other for a parole violation.

