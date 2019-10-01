Police find shell casings, two vehicles struck by bullets

Lincoln Police are investigating a shots fired call in northwest Lincoln early Tuesday morning.

Capt. Jake Dilsaver said police received multiple calls for shots fired in the 300 block of Alexander Road, just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. That's just to the northeast of 1st and Cornhusker.

The initial investigation revealed at least five shell casings and two vehicles damaged.

No injuries have been reported and police are searching for a suspect (or suspects) at this time.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.