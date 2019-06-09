Standoff ends in Norfolk, suspect found dead in home

Authorities said a suspect who barricaded himself inside a Norfolk home for hours has been found dead.

Norfolk Police said 47-year-old Cory Dittman, of Norfolk, was found dead in the home Monday morning of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A shooting in Norfolk Sunday morning is what prompted the standoff, as several law enforcement agencies converged on a house where Dittman was holed up.

Norfolk Police identified Dittman during a news conference, saying he reportedly shot a man in his car Sunday morning and then holed himself up in a house on the 800 Block of Koenigstein Avenue.

The gun used in the shooting was recovered in the home with Dittman.

Police used robots, tear gas, bullhorns and flash grenades to get him out, but the methods were unsuccessful.

Information on what took place inside the home is still limited.

The shooting victim, Leone Bussey, 63, was taken to Faith Regional Health Services hospital in Norfolk. Authorities said he is alive and is in stable condition after undergoing surgery on Sunday.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing and is being led by the Nebraska State Patrol and Norfolk Police.