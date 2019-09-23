Police identify body found at mall

Authorities have released more information about a body found at Sunset Plaza in Norfolk on Friday.

In a news release from the the Norfolk Police Department, officials say 17-year-old Zoe Matteson was found unresponsive in a car at the parking lot of 1700 Market Lane on Friday around 2 PM.

Police say when officers arrived, they were able to open the locked car and say the female inside was already deceased.

According to the release, an autopsy was conducted the following day.

The results will be given to the Madison County Attorney’s Office.