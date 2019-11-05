Police investigate attempted robbery in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating an attempted robbery in the Highlands.
Officers responded to the area near northwest 7th and west Jennifer Drive Monday afternoon.
LPD said a 12-year-old boy reported he was approached by a car with teens. The car passed by and then turned around and stopped.
Police said the boy reported someone pointed a gun at him and demanded his shoes. The car then took off.
Police are working to identify the teens.
LPD said the robbery was likely not a random crime.