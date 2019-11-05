Police investigate attempted robbery in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating an attempted robbery in the Highlands.

Officers responded to the area near northwest 7th and west Jennifer Drive Monday afternoon.

LPD said a 12-year-old boy reported he was approached by a car with teens. The car passed by and then turned around and stopped.

Police said the boy reported someone pointed a gun at him and demanded his shoes. The car then took off.

Police are working to identify the teens.

LPD said the robbery was likely not a random crime.