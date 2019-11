Lincoln Police are looking for the person who fired at least two shots Saturday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near 2nd and D Streets.

Police said they received multiple calls of people hearing gunshots in the area.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found two shell casings in the street. Officers said no one was injured nor any property damaged.

Anyone with information should call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.