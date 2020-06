Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary that took place on Tuesday morning.

LPD said around 2 a.m. officers were called to the Stop and Shop at 4801 Randolph Street.

Police said the front door was broken out and items inside the business were thrown around.

Police processed the scene, and learned over $700 worth of various items, including whiskey, cigars, vape pens, and snacks, were taken.

Damage is estimated at $500.