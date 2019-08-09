Police investigating after 5 bullet holes found in home

Lincoln Police are investigating after five bullet holes were found in a bedroom window.

On Thursday around 12 p.m., officers were called to 3710 Cornhusker Highway regarding a vandalism.

LPD said people in the area noticed five bullet holes in a bedroom window on the front side of a home, but gunshots were not heard.

Officers found eight .22 caliber casings in the street that had already been driven over, but it is unclear when the shots were fired, LPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

