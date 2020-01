Lincoln Police are searching for a man who broke into the Cloud 9 smoke shop and stole money, butane fluid, and tobacco.

LPD said around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a person doing snow removal in the area noticed the front door had been broken out of the business.

The police came and didn’t find anyone, but surveillance video showed someone break-in at 4 a.m.

The suspect took cash, butane fluid, and tobacco products.

Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000.