Police investigating car thefts, break-ins at Lincoln apartment complexes

Lincoln Police are investigating after several cars were broken into and multiple were stolen from apartment complexes overnight.

LPD said on Friday morning two cars were stolen and three vehicles were broken into at the Villa apartments, located near 70th and Adams streets.

A GMC Terrain and a 2011 black Dodge Caliber were taken in addition to the multiple break-ins.

Also, a black Scion was stolen and a vehicle was broken into at the Chateau La Fleur apartment complex near 63rd and Holdrege Street.

Police said they are still investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.