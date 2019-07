Lincoln Police said a driver died of a medical issue leading to a crash near the intersection of 14th and Irving Streets in north Lincoln.

Witnesses reported it appeared the driver had a medical episode and collided with another vehicle, according to LPD.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of the crash at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

14th Street is currently closed from Irving Street to Benton Street as officers investigate.