Police investigating drive-by shooting in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) Lincoln Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a mobile home park Wednesday night.
Officers were dispatched to the Shamrock Trailer Court near 27th and Theresa just after 11 p.m. for a report of a mobile home that had been shot.
On scene, LPD said officers found multiple bullet holes in a home consistent with a small-caliber handgun.
Police said no one was injured.
A suspect has not been named, nor was a gun found on scene.
Anyone with information is urged to call police or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.