Police investigating drive-by shooting in north Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a mobile home park Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the Shamrock Trailer Court near 27th and Theresa just after 11 p.m. for a report of a mobile home that had been shot.

On scene, LPD said officers found multiple bullet holes in a home consistent with a small-caliber handgun.

Police said no one was injured.

A suspect has not been named, nor was a gun found on scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.