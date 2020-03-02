Police investigating five vandalized mailboxes in southeast Lincoln neighborhood

The Lincoln Police Department is looking into five cases of mailboxes being knocked over and damaged.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it happened in the Fox Hollow neighborhood near 84th and Pioneers sometime between Saturday at 10:00 p.m. and Sunday at 6:00 a.m.

Bonkiewicz said the mailboxes were not only knocked off the posts, but the posts were pulled out and destroyed as well.

He said it's unclear whether or not the mailboxes were intentionally destroyed or ran over with a car.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of this area is urged to call police at 402-441-6000.