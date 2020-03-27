Police investigating string of car break-ins in southeast Lincoln

An investigation is underway after at least 11 cars were broken into in southeast Lincoln overnight.

Police said the break-ins were in the Eastridge neighborhood, just east of 56th and Randolph.

According to police, all of the vehicles were unlocked.

One of the vehicles was stolen. Police saw the vehicle leaving the area but did not begin a pursuit. NSP was later involved in a pursuit with the stolen vehicle in north Lincoln.

According to police, the pursuit began in city limits, went into Lancaster County, back into the city, and was finally called off near 27th and Cornhusker Highway.

Police said the vehicle was later abandoned near 12th and Adams. Lincoln Police used a canine to check the area.

Police are now asking people in the Eastridge neighborhood to check their overnight doorbell video for any suspicious activity.

