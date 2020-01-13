Police investigating multiple burglaries at apartment complex

Lincoln Police are searching for suspects after a number of burglaries were reported at the Latitude apartments on Sunday.

LPD said around 4 a.m., officers were sent to the apartments, located at 235 S 11th Street after a 22-year-old female woke up to the sound of someone in her apartment.

The woman told police she saw the man talking to another person, and they left her apartment after taking her purse from the counter.

Police also received reports from a 20-year-old female who had her purse and keys stolen, a 19-year-old who had his Xbox stolen, and a 20-year-old female who said there was an unknown person in her apartment but nothing was taken.

Police said all the apartment doors were left unlocked.

Officers canvassed the area and are awaiting video surveillance from the apartment complex staff.

Anyone with information if asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

