Police investigating multiple reports of shots fired into homes

Lincoln Police are investigating two instances of gunshots being fired into homes over the past two days.

LPD said on Dec. 2 around 3 a.m. near 14th and Fairfield, a 21-year-old man said he woke up and found a bullet hole in his front door and broken glass in his living room.

Police said a bullet went through the front door and hit the trim near a closet, and a small bullet hole was also found in the side of the home.

Four people, all in their early 20’s, live in the home. One of the victims said he thought he heard glass breaking in the middle of the night but didn’t think any of it. A neighbor also told police that they thought they heard gunshots in the area.

In addition, around midnight on Tuesday near 16th and Washington, a 35-year-old was on his front porch when he saw a passenger of a passing car fire a gun at a nearby home.

Police said they found one bullet hole in an unoccupied home.

Police said the residence was a rental property and people had just moved out. No one was currently living in it.

