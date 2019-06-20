Police investigating reported attempted kidnapping

Lincoln Police are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping of an adult female near NW 22nd and West O Street on Wednesday.

According to LPD, the 24-year-old female victim said she was walking toward a bus stop around 4 p.m.

She told police a vehicle pulled up and a man in his 20’s or 30’s asked if she needed a ride.

When she said no, the man got out of the vehicle, grabbed her, and tried to drag her into the car, the victim told police.

She was able to get away and the man drove off, according to the victim.

There was no description given of the car, and police are looking for video of the incident.

