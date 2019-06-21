Police investigating reported attempted kidnapping near 61st and Adams

Lincoln Police are investigating a reported attempted kidnapping near 61st and Adams streets on Wednesday night.

LPD said the 18-year-old victim told officers she was walking near 61st and Adams on Wednesday around 11:45 p.m. when a vehicle approached her.

The victim told police she believes two males were in the car, and she heard the driver tell the passenger to get out and get her.

The passenger then exited the vehicle, police said, and the victim ran away.

LPD said officers processed the scene, searched for video, and interviewed nearby residents.

Investigators continue to follow-up on this incident. The initial investigation suggests that this incident is NOT related to any similar incidents.

