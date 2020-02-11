Police investigating robbery in McDonald's parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- Police are investigating a robbery in central Lincoln overnight.

Police said the robbery was reported around 10:15 p.m. Monday in the McDonald's parking lot just north of 27th and Vine Streets.

Police said the 21-year-old victim reported he was jumped by several males and robbed.

 