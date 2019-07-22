Police investigating string of vandalism in Havelock area

Lincoln Police are searching for a suspect after at least seven vehicles were found vandalized causing a $1,000 in damage.

LPD said around 9 a.m. on Sunday officers responded to reports of vandalism in the Havelock area.

Officers found at least seven cars had been intentionally vandalized, causing over $1,000 in damage.

After speaking to witnesses, officers believe the suspect was an older male, 6-feet tall, thin, with long grey or white hair.

A neighbor was found to have surveillance footage of the suspect walking around.

LPD said they will release the footage once they process it.

