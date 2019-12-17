Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins at workout facilities

Lincoln Police are investigating after a string of car break-ins at local workout facilities on Tuesday morning.

LPD said four car break-ins were reported at Orangetheory Fitness, located at 8601 S 30th Street, on Tuesday.

Police also said a vehicle break-in was reported at Prairie Life on S 70th Street.

LPD is reminding people to not leave valuables in vehicles, and that fitness center parking lots are a common place for this type of crime to occur.

“Lock them in a trunk or locker. It only takes a moment for a thief to break your window and steal your valuables!” LPD said in a Facebook post.

