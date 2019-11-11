Police investigating two indecent exposure incidents

Lincoln Police are investigating two reports of indecent exposure that took place over the weekend.

LPD said on Friday around 4:30 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was running on the Mopac Trail between Cotner Boulevard and 56th Street when she saw a man walking in the woods near the trail.

The woman told police the man was not wearing pants or underwear.

He is described as in his 30’s, with shoulder-length brown hair and short facial hair, and roughly 6-feet tall and 160 pounds.

In addition, on Saturday around 7:30 p.m., a 45-year-old woman was jogging at Dobsons Road, near 70th and Old Cheney, when she saw a man with his pants down exposing himself to her.

The woman was unable to get a description of the man.

Police do not believe the two cases are related.

