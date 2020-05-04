Police investigating vandalism and graffiti in Air Park neighborhood

Several incidents of vandalism and graffiti are being investigated by Lincoln Police.

Lincoln Police said a total of ten cases were reported by Saturday, causing upward of $30,000 in damages.

Officers said spray paint was used by vandals, but the extent of the damage is unclear.

According to LPD, all cases happened Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Police said targets included homes, buildings and vehicles near Arnold Heights and Eagle's View Parks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln Police or Lincoln Crime Stoppers.