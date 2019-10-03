Police look for help identifying suspect in fatal shooting

Omaha Police are looking for help in identifying a person they believe is linked to a deadly shooting at an Omaha metro store Wednesday night.

Bahy Altairi, 21, has been identified as the victim.

Omaha Police are trying to identify a man they believe is linked to a fatal shooting at 32nd and L

Police released a surveillance photo Thursday of the man being sought in connection with the case.

Officers were called to the Tobacco and Vape store at 32nd and L street location shortly after 7:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find Altairi who had died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Omaha Police Homicide Unit at 402 444-5656 for call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 555-STOP.