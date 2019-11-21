Crime Stoppers: Police looking for pickup that hit Lincoln Southwest student

Police are looking for a pickup involved in a hit-and-run on October 10 in southwest Lincoln.

Police said three students from Lincoln Southwest were walking in the the parking lot of a shopping center at 16th Street and Pine Lake Road.

As a pickup truck pulled into the parking lot, the truck's passenger-side mirror hit one of the girls in the neck. Luckily police said the girl did not have any visible injuries.

"We're not sure if the driver even knows they hit this young lady or not. The driver didn't stop. So we're looking to identify who the driver of the vehicle was so we can interview them in regards to this incident," said LPD Video Forensics Tech Becky Keller.

The pickup is described as a newer model Chevy or GMC that is silver or grey.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip here.

