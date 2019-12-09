Police looking for driver of pickup reportedly involved in shots fired incident

Lincoln police are looking for a the driver of a pickup truck who may have fired shots in the area of 56th and O Streets on Sunday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m. witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area of 56th and O Street. One witness said a grey pickup leaving the area was involved.

Officers stopped the pickup and contacted the driver, 18-year-old Noah Knox. Knox had a shotgun and a concealed .22 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat but denied firing either of the guns. He was cited for carrying a concealed weapon.

However, a witness said a second pickup may have also been involved. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.