Police looking for stolen truck used to try to break into an ATM

A Lincoln man was told by police this morning that his truck had been stolen and used to try and break into an ATM.

Police learned of this when they were called to Wells Fargo at 70th and Pioneers around 4:30 a.m. on an ATM alarm.

Police found the ATM with damage to the exterior door, but no entry had been made.

Police looked at video from the ATM and it showed the suspect first tried to pry it open by hand and then tried to pull the ATM with a white Ford truck.

They were able to pull the truck's license plate, which is how they contacted the owner, who lives near 84th and A. The owner was unaware it had been stolen. He told police he didn't leave keys in the car and the car was locked.

The truck is worth $10,000 and the damage to the ATM was worth $5,000.