Police looking for suspect who stole meat, alcohol from Leon's Market

Lincoln Police are looking for the person responsible for stealing more than $1,000 worth of meat and alcohol from Leon's Market.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to the store near 33rd and South Monday morning on a report of a burglary.

Bonkiewicz said the suspect, or suspects, broke in through the back of the building and stole the items overnight Sunday.

They caused $50 in damage to the building as well.

Bonkiewicz said police gathered forensic evidence and are reviewing video surveillance.

If you know anything about these crimes, call police at 402-441-6000.