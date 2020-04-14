Lincoln Police looking for suspects who assaulted teenager with brass knuckles

Police are looking for three to four suspects who assaulted a Lincoln teenager on Sunday.

Officers were called to a Lincoln hospital around 10:00 p.m. Sunday on a report of an assault.

The 19-year-old victim reported he was assaulted near 13th and F Streets.

According to police, three or four males jumped the victim and attacked him. One suspect hit the victim in the head with brass knuckles.

A friend then drove the victim to the hospital.

Police say the motive is still unknown. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

