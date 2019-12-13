Police on scene of bank robbery at 70th and O Streets

Lincoln Police are investigating a bank robbery at Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and O Streets.

Lincoln Police officers were dispatched to a hold up alarm at the bank just before 9 a.m. Friday. According to police, while officers were on the way, employees of the bank confirmed that a suspect had entered the bank with a handgun. Police said the man put money in an empty Coors Light box.

Police said there were two tellers and a customer inside when the robbery happened.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man around 35-45 years old, large build, with a beard. He had on sunglasses, a red and white baseball cap turned backwards and a puffy green jacket. He fled on foot and there is no vehicle description.

Police officers remain on scene. Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

Lincoln East went into lockout status for a short time. The school sent a letter to families when the lockout began and another when it ended.



East Families,

Our School Resource Officer and Lincoln Public Schools Security indicate there is no longer a need to be in Lockout. I want to be clear - your students and staff are safe and as of 10:00 a.m. we no longer in Lockout.

This morning at approximately 9:10, our School Resource Officer out of an abundance of caution recommended we go into Lockout while law enforcement responded to a situation in the area. We remained in Lockout as police to continued to investigate the situation. A Lockout is used when there is a possible situation outside the building. Staff make sure all students stay inside the building. Our staff and security team worked with students as they transitioned from our portable classrooms to the main building. Teaching and learning continued as normal.

