Lincoln Police have released a surveillance image of a man trying to break into vehicles in southeast Lincoln.

LPD said the man was captured on a home security video system on Sunday near 77th and Old Cheney.

The video captured the man prowling vehicles between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

If you recognize the suspect, LPD is asking you to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.