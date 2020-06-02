Police report more than 140 arrested for violating Omaha curfew, other misdemeanors

More than 140 were arrested during Monday night's protest in the Old Market area of downtown, Omaha Police records state.

According to an OPD news release on Tuesday morning, 123 were arrested for violating the city's 8 p.m. curfew Two more people were arrested and charged by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies, the record states.

At least another 15 people were arrested at the protest and charged with other misdemeanors, such as obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, and failure to disperse.

Preliminary estimates put Sunday night's arrest count at around 130 people, according to an Omaha Police report.

By comparison, 21 arrests were made during Friday night's protests at 72nd & Dodge; and 51 arrests were made Saturday following protests at two main locations in the city.

The FBI has also been involved in the protest arrests, running background checks on those arrested.