Police say a woman died after being struck by a car in Norfolk.

Officers and medics sent to the scene Friday evening found the injured woman, who was taken to a hospital. Police say 56-year-old Ana Herwig died there. She lived in Norfolk.

Police say she was walking west across a street and not in a crosswalk when she was hit by the southbound car. The driver's been identified as 23-year-old Robert Johnson, of Norfolk.

An investigation is underway.