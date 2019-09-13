Police say mans shed stolen from house

A Grand Island man is without his shed after police say someone stole it.

According to Grand Island police, the shed was stolen sometime Thursday from a home in the 500 block of Roush Lane.

Police said witnesses in the neighborhood saw a white male about six feet tall who was driving a white Dodge truck, load the shed onto a trailer.

Police said the shed its gray with double doors and a window on the side. Along with the shed, all of the contents inside were taken as well.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Grand Island police.

