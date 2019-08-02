Police say semitrailer fatally struck pedestrian in Omaha

Police say a semitrailer tractor fatally struck a person on the north side of downtown Omaha.

A police news release said the truck was headed south around 4:20 p.m. Thursday and intending to turn east on a green light when it struck the pedestrian. Police said the person was crossing to the west against the light.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at Nebraska Medical Center.

The truck driver's been identified as 43-year-old Jeremy Cleaver, of Gary, Indiana. The pedestrian's name hasn't been released.