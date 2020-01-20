Police say skimming devices placed on Norfolk gas pumps

Authorities are advising northeast Nebraska residents to be aware when paying for gas at the pump.

Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer said officers are investigating reports of skimming devices being placed on gas pumps at Casey's West, HyvVee West, and Louie's Liquor in Norfolk.

Only one skimmer was found at each location.

Investigators believe the devices were installed on Friday or Saturday.

Bauer encourages residents who bought gas over the weekend to review their credit card statements for suspicious activity.