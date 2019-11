Authorities say a woman died at a hospital after she was struck by a car while crossing a northwest Omaha street.

Police say she was crossing from south to north a little after 10 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by the westbound car. There's no marked crosswalk at the intersection.

The woman's name hasn't been released. The car driver's been identified as 62-year-old Daniel Pederson, who lives in Omaha.

The accident is being investigated.