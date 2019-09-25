Abducted Mo. teen safe, suspect in custody in South Dakota

The suspect in a child abduction out of Missouri is in custody and the victim is safe, authorities said Wednesday.

On the night of Tuesday, Sept. 24, police in Edmundson, Missouri, responded to a missing persons report.

After an investigation, officials said they learned 16-year-old Gabriella Sarah Yonko had been abducted by 26-year-old Christopher Johnson of Breckenridge, Mo.

Edmundson police were told by the South Dakota Highway Patrol that the victim and the suspect were in custody as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A number of leads came in to police, who were working with the FBI and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Around 4 p.m. CT, investigators got the call from SDHP that officers were in pursuit of the suspect's vehicle.

Spike strips were deployed but the attempt was unsuccessful. A high speed pursuit ensued, and the Highway Patrol and Pennington County sheriff’s deputies slowed down and lost sight of the vehicle.

The vehicle was found a short time later wrecked and unoccupied in Kadoka, South Dakota. Air support and K-9s were involved in the search.

Around 4:30 p.m. the victim and suspect were taken into custody. The victim is safe.

Yonko had been last seen at her uncle's residence, according to police. They said the suspect took her in his vehicle.

Police said they pinged Johnson’s phone since September 23, 2019, through his phone carrier. His last known location was in northern Illinois just east of Chicago.

The suspect and the victim were occupying a black 2008 Lexus LS bearing Washington plate (BEC5322) with dark window tint and no front plate.

Police said Johnson has a long criminal history, including escaping from custody, and is known to be physically violent.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information on the case are asked to please contact Lieutenant Venneman or Sergeant Anton at 314-428-4577. All information given to the Edmundson Police Department will remain anonymous.

