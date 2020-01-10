Police searching for assault suspect in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are searching for an assault suspect who grabbed a woman by the throat and bit a man on his finger Friday morning.

LPD said around 6 a.m. officers were called to the 4400 Block of F Street on a report of an assault.

Police said the victim, a 51-year-old man, came out of his house after he saw a man inside his vehicle parked in his garage.

The victim tried to confront the suspect, who attempted to run away but was blocked in by a vehicle parked behind him.

The suspect became frustrated he could not escape, so he charged at the man telling him he was going to kill him.

The victim’s wife then came outside to help, and the suspect grabbed her by the throat and tried to strangle her, forcing her face to hit the cement.

The male victim was also bitten in the finger during the assault.

The suspect fled the scene, and police are searching the area for him.

No arrests have been made.

