Lincoln Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing tools and guns from an unlocked truck on Tuesday.

LPD said just after 6 a.m., the 46-year-old victim reported his wallet, tools, and guns were stolen from his 2019 Ford truck parked near 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

The victim said a rifle and a pistol were taken. The victim said the pistol was in a gun safe in the back seat of the cab.

Police are still investigating, and the total loss is roughly $2,200.