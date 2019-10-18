Police searching for indecent exposure suspect

Lincoln Police are searching for a man who reportedly was nude and masturbating in front of a woman while she was walking into her apartment on Thursday.

LPD said around 8:30 p.m., the 58-year-old victim reported she parked near her apartment complex in the area of 29th and A streets.

The victim told police she was walking toward her apartment when the man appeared from behind a column.

The man was naked and masturbating, police said, while also holding a cell phone. The victim told police she believed he was recording her.

The woman ran inside the complex and called the police. She could not provide a detailed description, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 402-441-6000.

