Lincoln Police searching for indecent exposure suspect

Lincoln Police are searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself to two females near Holmes Lake on Saturday.

LPD said around 10 p.m., officers were called to the 6000 block of Lillibridge on a report of indecent exposure.

Two women said they reported seeing a roughly 30-year-old man with his pants down in the area.

One of the victims told police the man knocked on a glass door trying to get her attention from inside her home.

The other woman said the man was in the backyard of her home.

Police searched the area but did not find the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

