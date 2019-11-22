Police searching for man who broke into Lincoln roofing company

Lincoln Police are searching for a man responsible for breaking into a roofing company, causing $1,000 in damage and stealing a work truck.

LPD said on Thursday around 6 a.m., they were contacted about a burglary from Neeman and Sons, located at 1121 High Street.

Police said a worker arrived and found the bay door open, a window smashed, and a work truck missing.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police discovered a man broke in just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, found the keys inside of the work truck, and drove off.

The truck was later discovered abandoned in a McDonald’s parking lot.

