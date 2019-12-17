Police searching for man who exposed himself to woman in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are searching for a man who flashed his genitals at a woman and then followed her toward her home.

LPD said on Dec. 13 around 9:30 p.m., a woman reported shortly after she parked her car near 42nd and Normal Boulevard and a man approached her between two nearby parked cars.

The victim told police when she started walking toward her home, the man pulled down his pants and flashed a flashlight on his genitals.

The woman ran toward her home, police said, and the suspect followed her. She was able to make it safely inside but did not see where the man went.

She described him as a white male in his 30s, approximately 5'07" tall, heavier set, with dark brown hair and a beard. He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

