Police searching for man who reportedly exposed himself to two females

Lincoln Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to two females on Sunday.

LPD said a 41-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter were near 56th and Van Dorn streets around 5 p.m. and saw a man walking around in the area of an apartment complex.

The victims told police the man walked into an empty garage, and when he stepped out he was exposing his penis.

The man walked away and the victims lost sight of him, police said.

Police are looking at surveillance footage and trying to get more information on the suspect.

