Police searching for missing woman last seen in mid-November

Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 36-year-old woman last seen in mid-November.

LPD said Justine Miller, 36, was last seen in the area of 16th and South streets on November 19 around 9 p.m.

Miller is described as 5-feet 7-inches tall, 250 pounds, brown shoulder-length hair, hazel eyes, and known to wear a long dark winter coat and glasses.

Miller is originally from Iowa.

Miller’s family said she has had no contact with them, and there has been no social media activity.

Police say they have exhausted nearly all resources in the search for Miller, and are now asking for the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000.